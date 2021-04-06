Eaton Vance Management Has $168.87 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of 3M worth $168,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

