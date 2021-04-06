Eaton Vance Management Has $95.55 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $95,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

