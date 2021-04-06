Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Square worth $90,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.01, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,163,442 shares of company stock worth $267,975,830 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

