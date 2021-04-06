Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of PACCAR worth $90,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

