Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.45% of Best Buy worth $116,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

