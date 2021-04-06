Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $110,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,551,000 after buying an additional 190,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of EL opened at $295.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

