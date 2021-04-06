Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $127,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $488.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.56 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

