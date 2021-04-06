Eaton Vance Management Purchases 307,931 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,931 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.44% of Pinterest worth $180,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,667 shares of company stock worth $83,251,006.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.