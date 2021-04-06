Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,895 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $135,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $645.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.