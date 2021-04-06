Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,926 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of The Allstate worth $95,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

