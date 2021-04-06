Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Moody’s worth $93,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 207,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $310.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $281.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.08.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

