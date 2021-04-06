Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,549,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,519 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $167,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

