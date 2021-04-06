Eaton Vance Management Sells 10,311 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.77% of Packaging Co. of America worth $100,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.72. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

