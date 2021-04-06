Eaton Vance Management Sells 107,247 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 107,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,340,000 after acquiring an additional 998,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,284,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 896,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

