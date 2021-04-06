Eaton Vance Management Sells 115,614 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,614 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.88% of Haemonetics worth $113,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 87,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

