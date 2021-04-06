Eaton Vance Management Sells 17,410 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $103,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $378.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.96 and a 200-day moving average of $357.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

