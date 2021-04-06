Eaton Vance Management Sells 29,585 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,585 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $144,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

