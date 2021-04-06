Eaton Vance Management Sells 58,162 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,162 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.75% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $94,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

