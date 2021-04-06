Eaton Vance Management Sells 704,243 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.56% of KeyCorp worth $88,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 894,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,202,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,018,000 after buying an additional 639,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

