Eaton Vance Management Sells 72,936 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 72,936 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $141,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $45.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.