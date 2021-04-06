Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.60% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $87,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $148.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

