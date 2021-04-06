Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,054,320 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.73% of Ingersoll Rand worth $139,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

