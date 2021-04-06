Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 17,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $25.75.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
