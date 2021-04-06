Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,068. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

