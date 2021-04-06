Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,068. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
