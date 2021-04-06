Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
NYSE EFR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,833. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
