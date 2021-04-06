Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE EFR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,833. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

