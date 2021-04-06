Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
EVT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 82,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.