Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of ETG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 164,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,897. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.