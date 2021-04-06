Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 71,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

