Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:ETV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 382,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,774. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
