Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of ETY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 324,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,052. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
