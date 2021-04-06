Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ETY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 324,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,052. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

