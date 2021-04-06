Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 288,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.46.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

