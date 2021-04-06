Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
EXG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 563,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,264. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
