eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

eBay stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

