Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.90

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.90 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 482936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.53. The company has a market cap of £33.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

In other news, insider Richard Nichols acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

