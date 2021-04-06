eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.18

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and $9,088.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.85 or 0.00409883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004794 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.