ECOMI (OMI) Price Down 27.7% This Week

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. ECOMI has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $23.27 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

