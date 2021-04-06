Edgeless 1-Day Volume Tops $4,699.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $4,699.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.00670394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

