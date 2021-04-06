Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 15,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 101,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAC)

Edify Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.