Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.40% of Edison International worth $95,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

