EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDRVF. UBS Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

