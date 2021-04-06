Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Cap Tops $3.01 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $111,004.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

