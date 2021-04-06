Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 2,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,588 shares in the company, valued at $165,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 9,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,501. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

