Effect.AI Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $26.98 million and approximately $219,759.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00053752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00303170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

