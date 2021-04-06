Egretia (EGT) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and $9.75 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

