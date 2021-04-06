Eight Capital Reiterates C$1.85 Price Target for Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) has been given a C$1.85 price target by research analysts at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 156.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Royal Helium stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.72. 2,347,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$63.27 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. Royal Helium has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.92.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

