Einsteinium Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $96.13 million and $13.97 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00397914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004901 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,460,324 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

