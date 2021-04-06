El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.76% of El Pollo Loco worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $597.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Truist lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.