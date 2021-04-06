Elamachain Market Cap Achieves $22.71 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

