Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

NYSE ELAN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

