Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,823 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.